Economy Minister Orna Barbivai (Yesh Atid) arrived in Morocco on Sunday for a visit aimed at developing economic and trade ties.

Barbivai is due to sign "a historic cooperation agreement" aiming to establish "the economic foundations of trade relations between Morocco and Israel", her ministry said in a statement quoted by AFP.

She is scheduled to visit Rabat, economic capital Casablanca and tourist hub Marrakesh, to tour Israeli textile and agricultural companies and to meet ministers and business representatives on the four-day trip.

"Morocco has great importance for Israel diplomatically, economically and culturally," she said before the visit, on which she is accompanied by her Moroccan-born husband.

Morocco renewed its official relations with Israel amid a string of normalization deals between Israel and Arab countries, brokered by the Trump administration in late 2020.

In August, Moroccan Foreign Minister Nasser Bourita hosted Foreign Minister Yair Lapid, in the first visit by an Israeli Foreign Minister to Morocco since 2003.

Defense Minister Benny Gantz visited Rabat this past November, where he signed a ground-breaking defense memorandum of understanding.

Israel and Morocco initially established relations in the 1990s, but Rabat broke them off at the start of the second intifada in 2000.