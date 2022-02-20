A video documenting a demonstration held in the Shimon Hatzadik neighborhood of Jerusalem on Friday against the Jewish presence shows dozens of demonstrators shouting threatening messages at Jews.

The demonstrators shouted: "Jews, remember Khaybar (a Jewish settlement in the Arabian Peninsula conquered by Muhammad)! Muhammad's army will return!"

Addressing Hamas, the demonstrators shouted: "Disciples of Ayyash (a former senior officer in the al-Qassam brigade) take action - put a rifle next to your Quran!"