A woman has been killed in Baron Hirsch Cemetery in Staten Island, after a 2,000-pound gravestone fell onto her, crushing her.

Elvira Navarro, a 53-year-old mother of five, was working in the cemetery alongside her son, tending the graves, when the stone collapsed. She was taken to Richmond University Medical Center, where she died of her injuries the same day.

Her family is now suing the Baron Hirsch Cemetery Association in a Manhattan court, accusing the Association of failing to maintain safe working conditions at the historic Jewish site.

The Baron Hirsch Cemetery was established in 1899. Over the years, many Holocaust survivors have been buried there.