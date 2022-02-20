Crocodile
Crocodile iStock

A wildlife park in Ramat Gan is once again attempting to understand how a visitor found himself inside a crocodile exhibit.

Entering the exhibit required climbing two-meter-high fences and a dangerous jump down into the exhibit. Once there, the visitor began to provoke the crocodiles to attack him.

Related articles:

The entire incident was filmed and uploaded to the visitor's TikTok account.

Kan reports that the young man involved commented "I didn't know the crocodiles were dangerous. I apologize for the trouble."