A wildlife park in Ramat Gan is once again attempting to understand how a visitor found himself inside a crocodile exhibit.

Entering the exhibit required climbing two-meter-high fences and a dangerous jump down into the exhibit. Once there, the visitor began to provoke the crocodiles to attack him.

The entire incident was filmed and uploaded to the visitor's TikTok account.

Kan reports that the young man involved commented "I didn't know the crocodiles were dangerous. I apologize for the trouble."