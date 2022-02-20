More than 200 key figures from Jewish communities across the United States participated in Sunday's "Judea and Samaria Virtual Mega Event" conference, which focused on the illegal Arab takeover of Area C.

The conference was held in order to cater to a great demand on the part of American Jews to fully comprehend the burning issues in Judea and Samaria, including the politics of the region, key figures in the settlement enterprise, and the organizations that operate in the region.

The conference was organized in cooperation with the Zionist Organization of America (ZOA), the Yesha Council, and the "My Israel" organization. Among those participating were: Israel's Ambassador to the UN, Gilad Erdan; Minister of Religious Affairs, Matan Kahana; and David Elhayani, Head of the Jordan Valley Regional Council and Chairman of the Yesha Council, who made a presentation on the current situation in Area C.



During his speech, the Israeli Ambassador to the UN, Gilad Erdan, said: "I represent the State of Israel before an organization that does not recognize the right of the State of Israel to any part of Judea and Samaria, the cradle of our heritage. Instead of focusing on the primary factors that threaten the stability of the region, such as the Iranian nuclear program, discussions in the Security Council focus on condemning the State of Israel, which is attacked far more than genuine threats such as Iran and North Korea. But I will never be deterred, and I will never let the rights of the State of Israel be ignored. I will continue to fight to make people understand the situation that we are dealing with."



Ambassador Erdan then directly addressed his Amerian audience, and said: "We are fighting for a common goal, the right of the Jewish people to return to their land. I appreciate and thank you for all your help and support."



Minister Matan Kahana then spoke, saying: "The lands of Judea and Samaria are important not only for religious and national reasons, but also security reasons. We are in an ongoing struggle for our right to settle the land of our ancestors. Our government is committed to the settlement enterprise and we will continue building in Judea and Samaria.

"Over the years," he added, "the State of Israel has not fought hard enough against the Arab takeover of state lands in Judea and Samaria. This is a battle we must not lose, for this is a battle for our ancestral home. We must not give up this valuable security asset."



David Elhayani, chairman of the Yesha Council, added: "We are currently in the midst of a silent war over the borders of the State of Israel. In the last three years, over 5,000 illegal homes have been built in Area C. Every day, and without any deterrence, Palestinians build illegally on state lands, in strategic areas for the State of Israel, next to Israeli settlements, within and above archeological sites and nature reserves. Since I took office as head of the Yesha Council, I adopted this issue as one of the utmost priority.

"Unfortunately," he continued, "the media is busy with false reports from left-wing organizations, instead of showing what is really going on - Palestinians building illegally and without hindrance, while Jews are not even allowed to set up a bench without getting a permit. If the situation does not change soon, we will lose control of the borders of the State of Israel, and following that, the security of the State of Israel."