American Ambassador to Israel Thomas Nides addressed the Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organizations in Jerusalem Sunday evening.

The event, which included a speech by Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, is the organization's fortieth conference in Jerusalem, and the first following a two-year hiatus during the coronavirus pandemic.

“I deeply care about the vision of the two-state solution. I believe that it is in Israel’s interest that that vision is not extinguished," Ambassador Nides said.

“But I am under no illusions that I’ll be here in six weeks with Israel and the PA signing an agreement."

Instead, Nides, said Biden administration is committed to improving living conditions for residents of the Palestinian Authority with practical steps done in cooperation with Israel.

“I’m fixated on doing good things for the Palestinian people," Nides said, because "that's what Jews do."

"Keeping thing calms in the West Bank is in the best interests of Israel and in the best interests of the Palestinians."