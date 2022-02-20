In Brussels it seems that everything is being done for the glory of Islam.

Five years ago, some of Europe’s leading intellectuals - the Englishman Roger Scruton, the Pole Ryszard Legutko, the German Robert Spaemann and the French Rémi Brague - launched the "Paris Declaration". They rejected "the utopian pseudo-religious crusade devoted to building a world without borders" and called for a Europe based on "Christian roots", inspired by the "classical tradition" and repudiating multiculturalism:

"The godfathers of false Europe believe that history is on their side and this faith makes them haughty and contemptuous, unable to recognize the defects of the post-national and post-cultural world they are building. They ignore, indeed they repudiate, the Christian roots of Europe. At the same time, they are very careful not to offend Muslims, imagining that they will joyfully embrace their secularist and multiculturalist mentality ".

Prophetic, judging by the poster for the "Conference for the future of Europe" organized by the EU institutions. The only person who wears a religious symbol is a Muslim woman. Not a kippà or a cross o be seen. No, because the recent campaign by the European Commission not to wish one another a “Merry Christmas” had only been postponed. The Canadian essayist Mathieu Bock-Côté is right, when on French TV he said: “The Islamic veil has become the banner of the new society. Our elites capitulate and have accepted the idea that the Islamization of Europe is inevitable. It is a psychology of submission ”.

In November the Council of Europe produced a shameless advertisement in favor of the Islamic veil with photos and unmistakable slogans such as "My veil, my choice", and "Beauty is in diversity, like freedom in the hijab". .

Le Figaro writes that the European Union has become "an organ of the propaganda of diversity". As if Europe is telling us that in the name of tolerance we must help the Sharia to be established.

It is a tsunami.

-In 2013, the Organization for Islamic Cooperation (the body that represents Islamic countries around the world) opened an office in the European Parliament.

-In 2014, the European Commission began funding and participating in the "European Day against Islamophobia".

-In 2015, Brussels financed the "Report on Islamophobia" drawn up by a Turkish NGO close to Erdogan.

-In 2016 an exhibition funded by the European Union (2.5 million euros) entitled “Islam, our history!”

-And then several projects paid for by the European Research Council, such as “The European Koran” financed with 9,842. 534 euros

-And why not mention “The global Koran”, a mega project funded by the Horizon 2020 program of the European Union? Budget: 1,980,000 euros.

In Brussels it seems that everything is being done for the glory of Islam.

What is the message that the European Union is sending frantically? That Islam is inseparable from the idea of ​​Europe? That Islam is "our future"? That Europe is only a supranational political organization and not a civilization that has its roots in the Judeo-Christian heritage?

The veil campaign confirms the analysis of the great Algerian novelist Boualem Sansal, the author of 2084, who writes: “From my long observation of the countries that the Islamic International has targeted, I have learned three lessons. The first is that the companies under fire very quickly realize that they do not have the means to defeat this invisible enemy. This mysterious threat literally liquefies society. At this point, exhausted, discouraged,[lesson 2] they enter a process of relative submission, believing they will appease the enemy, giving him more and more ground, carrying out his requests and eventually becoming his advocate. Society ends up admiring this prodigious enemy and despising itself [lesson 3]. In the end, she joins him, becomes his accomplice, wants to be like him and die at the cry of Allahu Akbar ”.

Europe is at this last stage.

Giulio Meotti is an Italian journalist with Il Foglio and writes a twice-weekly column for Arutz Sheva. He is the author, in English, of the book "A New Shoah", that researched the personal stories of Israel's terror victims, published by Encounter and of "J'Accuse: the Vatican Against Israel" published by Mantua Books, in addition to books in Italian. His writing has appeared in publications, such as the Wall Street Journal, Gatestone, Frontpage and Commentary