Buckingham Palace confirmed Sunday afternoon that Queen Elizabeth II of England had contracted the coronavirus.

An official statement issued by the British Royal Family said that the 95-year-old queen had tested positive through a PCR test but was suffering from only a mild cold.

It was also reported that the queen is feeling well and intends to continue with her work and daily routine.

"She will continue to receive medical attention and will follow all appropriate guidelines," Buckingham Palace said.

Last week, Prince Charles tested positive for the coronavirus, a day after meeting his mother the Queen. The 73-year-old Charles has already recovered from the virus, but has been absent from a number of official events due to his illness.

Meanwhile, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is set to announce tomorrow (Monday) the lifting of all coronavirus restrictions starting next week.

Johnson will announce that from now on the United Kingdom will rely on the new vaccines and treatments for the coronavirus.