Returning in person after a hiatus for COVID-19, US Jewish leaders will convene in Jerusalem for the Conference of Presidents National Leadership Mission, February 20-24. The 50-person delegation includes top leaders from the Conference’s 50-member organizations and its National Leadership Council.

The delegation will be led by Conference of Presidents Chairperson Dianne Lob, CEO William Daroff, and Executive Vice Executive Vice Chairman Malcolm Hoenlein.

Speaking ahead of the Mission, Conference of Presidents CEO William Daroff commented, “The Conference of Presidents is proud to be the first major national delegation of American Jewish leaders to arrive for in-person meetings with Israel’s leadership after the last two years of the pandemic. The threats faced by Israel, and the Jewish community around the world, have not gone away because of the pandemic – indeed, in many ways some issues like antisemitic attacks, and the threat of an Iranian nuclear weapon are in sharper focus than before."

"It is also important that we engage on the issue of the relationship between Israel and the Diaspora, after two years of being unable to travel and stand side by side as we are so used to doing. We are looking forward to holding a range of talks and hearing from the full spectrum of Israeli leaders on these and other important topics.”