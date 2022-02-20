Construction continues in the illegal Bedouin outpost of Khan al-Ahmar in violation of a Supreme Court ruling, according to documentation by the Jerusalem Perfifery Forum.

From the comparisons between documents showing the outpost in December 2019 and December 2021, it can be seen that in recent years dozens of buildings from temporary structures to houses have been upgraded in Khan al-Ahmar, and many new buildings have been added, in violation of demolition and work stoppage orders.

As of 2018, Khan al-Ahmar, which is located in the lands of the Gush Adumim-Jerusalem Envelope settlements, has been ordered to be evacuated. The Supreme Court rejected the petition of the residents and ruled that the illegal outpost should be evacuated.

"Khan al-Ahmar residents are mocking the Supreme Court, the government and law enforcement agencies in Israel," the Jerusalem Periphery Forum said. "While the government is thinking of going towards them, they are spitting in its face, building and expanding, and thumbing their noses at the law and court decisions. There is a solution in which many millions have been invested in Abu Dis - the state must move them there today, every day that this does not happen they expand and establish facts on the ground, all under pressure from the Palestinian Authority and foreign sources."

"The residents of Khan are not interested in the PA, but in suffocating Jerusalem and harming Israeli sovereignty and the security and settlement interests of Israel adjacent to the capital of Israel. We call on Prime Minister Bennett, the ministers and all law enforcement agencies - guard the capital of Israel and the No. 1 road leading to it, and enforce the law on the spot, do not let this trampling of the law continue even one more day," the forum added.

Meanwhile, the government is expected to present its position on the evacuation of Khan al-Ahmar to the Supreme Court at the beginning of March. The forum hopes that Bennett will fulfill his past promises and insist on law enforcement on the spot and the evacuation of the khan. The state has prepared plots of land and infrastructure in the Abu Dis area at a cost of millions of shekels that are waiting for the outpost's residents as a solution after the evacuation.

Two weeks ago, Justice Minister Gideon Sa'ar said that his position that the outpost must be evacuated has remained the same. "The question of who owns the house in Khan al-Ahmar, as in all areas of C Israel or the PA, is a battle over all areas of C," Sa'ar added.