A miracle occurred on Friday in the town of Kedumim in Samaria, after a child who went missing was located in the trunk of the family vehicle after lengthy search efforts.

The boy went missing from his home in the evening and was located inside the closed trunk of the family vehicle, after IDF and police forces were called to assist in the search for him.

The boy's father decided to join the searches late on Friday night, got into the car and then heard his son calling him from the trunk.

An investigation into the incident revealed that the boy took advantage of the fact that the family car was unlocked, got into it and was unable to get out.

The Kedumim local council called on parents to keep the vehicles locked: "Dear residents, vehicles can be a death trap for children. Please be sure to lock the vehicles in the parking lot to prevent the next disaster."