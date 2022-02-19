Debris from the rooftops of three houses torn off during storm Eunice

At least 14 people were killed over the weekend as storm Eunice swept through northwestern Europe.

The storm uprooted trees in Britain, sending objects flying and tearing roofs off of homes.

Deaths were reported in Belgium, the Netherlands, Germany, Poland, the Irish Republic and the UK, BBC reported. The site added that across Europe, "millions" had lost power, and transportation was disrupted.

Friday saw the cancellation of over 500 flights in the Gatwick, Heathrow and Manchester airports, BBC said. And German rail operator Deutsche Bahn reported that "more than 1,000 km" (620 miles) of track was damaged.

According to UK Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng, on Saturday afternoon 190,000 customers still had no electricity. He added that restoration efforts were being impacted by continued strong winds across southern England.

"1.2 million customers have had power restored," Kwarteng tweeted. "190k are off-supply 8,000 field staff and engineers are working day and night to restore power We expect most customers to have supplies restored promptly."

"Strong winds across southern England are impacting restoration efforts This morning I spoke to SSEN community to ensure customers have their power restored as quickly as possible I would like to thank our emergency services and engineers who are working tirelessly."