Following a dramatic increase in firebomb and rock-throwing attacks by Arab terrorists, this past Friday dozens of residents from the town of Karmei Tzur held a protest, demanding that Israeli security forces "clamp down on terrorists."

Karmei Tzur is located in Gush Etzion.

During the protest march, residents demanded that the army use an increase of force to combat terror attacks.They noted that miraculously nobody was injured in the numerous attempted attacks on motorists this week, but emphasized that the army shouldn’t wait until someone is G-d forbid murdered before cracking down.

Gush Etzion Regional Council Head Shlomo Ne’eman, who joined the protestors, emphasized that the situation, in which children sitting in their car seats come under attack, cannot continue.

Ne’eman added: "We are witnessing an increase in terrorism throughout Judea and Samaria, including here in Gush Etzion. We demand that the government instruct the security forces to clamp down on the terrorists immediately. We should not wait until further intensification. We will continue our routines but demand that we can live here safely."