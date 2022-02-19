Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz (Blue and White) met Saturday evening with US Vice President Kamala Harris. The meeting took place during the Munich Security Conference.

Following the meeting, Minister Gantz tweeted: "This evening I met with Vice President Kamala Harris for a discussion on the unparalleled, strategic bond between Israel and the US."

"Our ties and cooperation contribute to the security of both our nations and to the Middle East region as a whole. I expressed my gratitude to US President Biden and the VP for their commitment to preventing a nuclear Iran.

"I told her that any future agreement must include consistent enforcement by the IAEA in addition to handling the open files in the nuclear program. I also thanked her for the United States’ important role in maintaining stability in the Middle East, in the face of regional aggression perpetrated by Iran and its proxies."

Gantz added: "We also discussed the importance of expanding the Abraham Accords, the situation in the Ukraine, and the importance of pursuing confidence-building measures with the Palestinians. In addition, I updated the VP on a series of steps I plan to take in order to deepen cooperation with our neighbors in the region."