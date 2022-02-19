Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz (Blue and White) will participate Saturday night and Sunday in the Munich Security Conference.

The Minister will give a speech and participate in the Abraham Accords panel taking place on Sunday at 12:30 Israel time.

Gantz landed in Munich Friday night and met with the Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and Defense Minister Nikos Panagiotopoulos.

He also met with the Finnish Minister of Defense, Antti Kaikkonen; with the Georgian Prime Minister, Irakli Garibashvili; with the President of the World Economic Forum, Børge Brende; and with Bahrain's Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, Abdullah Bin Hamad Al Khalifa.

On Saturday night, Gantz met with US Vice President Kamala Harris in Munich.