MK Emilie Moatti (Labor), a member of the Knesset's Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee, said that new information gives her hope that the Israelis who are held captive in Gaza may soon return home.

Hamas has been holding the bodies of IDF soldiers Hadar Goldin and Oron Shaul since the 2014 Operation Protective Edge.

In addition, two Israeli civilians who went missing in Gaza - Avera Mengistu and Hisham al-Sayed - are believed to be held by Hamas as well.

Speaking at a Shabbatarbut (political and cultural forums that take place on the Sabbath) event in Petah Tikva, Moatti said that the new information had been presented to the Committee a few weeks ago.

"I know about a few things that are happening, but I cannot share it with the public," she said. "I can only say that three weeks ago, when the Prime Minister came to the Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee, this issue came up. Since the meeting was confidential, I cannot expand on this."

"There are things that are being done to change the current reality," Moatti added, saying that she is "very optimistic, and it will not take a lot of time."

Responding to Moatti's news, Shaul's nephew, Aviram Shaul, tweeted, "If you were wondering whether the families were updated on the information in question - the answer is no."

Moatti tweeted: "The State of Israel is always acting to bring back its sons. This is what was told to me in the meeting room."

"By nature I am optimistic, and I hope there will be good news on this matter. I am not familiar with concrete developments at this time, but the efforts are ongoing and I hope that they will bear fruit. I spoke with a family member of one of those who are missing, and I told that to him as well."