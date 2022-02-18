Israel is preparing for the possibility that world powers and Iran will sign a nuclear agreement as soon as this week, Kan 11 News reported on Friday.

A senior Israeli official said that although there are issues that have not yet been resolved, the talks are headed towards a compromise with Iran.

Israel hopes that the lifting of sanctions on Iran will be gradual, but believes that the United States will encourage commercial companies to do business with Iran, according to Kan 11 News.

The latest progress in the talks will bring Prime Minister Naftali Bennett to publicly comment on the pending agreement, the report said.

In addition, Israeli ambassadors around the world have received messages regarding Israel’s policy on the Iranian issue, and Defense Minister Benny Gantz and Foreign Ministry Director General Alon Ushpiz, who are attending the security conference in Munich, are expected to hold talks on this issue.

Earlier on Friday, a senior European Union official said that a US-Iranian deal to revive Iran's 2015 nuclear agreement was close but success depended on the political will of those involved.

"I expect an agreement in the coming week, the coming two weeks or so. I think we have now on the table text that are very, very close to what is going to be the final agreement," the official said, according to the Reuters news agency.

Iran has gradually scaled back its compliance with the 2015 nuclear deal it signed with world powers in response to former US President Donald Trump’s withdrawal from the agreement in May of 2018.

It has held several rounds of indirect negotiations with the Biden administration on a possible return to the deal.

On Thursday, a US official said a nuclear deal is possible within days if Iran “shows seriousness”.

Stating that "substantial progress has been made in the last week," a State Department spokesperson told AFP that "if Iran shows seriousness, we can and should reach an understanding on mutual return to full implementation of the JCPOA within days.”

