The United States on Friday accused Russia of mounting the latest wave of cyberattacks in Ukraine, including against banks.

"We believe the Russian government is responsible for widespread cyberattacks on Ukrainian banks this week," Anne Neuberger, deputy national security advisor for cyber threats, told reporters, as quoted by the AFP news agency.

She added that the speed of the US decision to go public with the attribution to Russia was "very unusual," but reflected the urgency.

On Tuesday, Ukraine reported its defense ministry and two banks had been hacked.

Hours later, US and European officials said they are prepared to respond to Russian cyberattacks.

The scope of retaliatory actions or sanctions would depend on the severity of the hacks, the officials added.

