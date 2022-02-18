A 17-year old has been charged with a hate crime for slapping a Jewish man and knocking his kippah off in Brooklyn, New York last week, the New York Daily News reported.

Police said that the suspect randomly walked up to the 22-year old victim in the Flatlands neigbhorhood of Brooklyn on Friday night and then attacked him.

According to ABC7, the victim described that the suspect approaching him after getting out of a car and pretending to ask for directions. When he answered the teen, he was assaulted. The suspect then got back into his car and drove off.

A video allegedly shows the teen attempting to intimidate the victim before slapping him in the face. The blow knocked his kippah off.

The victim ended up with minor injuries to his face but did not receive medical attention.

Further video released by the police showed the suspect on security camera footage at a nearby gas station with a second man and on a surveillance video inside the station’s convenience store.

The assailant was later identified from the footage by a resident who contacted Crime Stoppers, according to police.

The case was investigated by the NYPD Hate Crimes Task Force. The teen faces a charge of assault as a hate crime.

