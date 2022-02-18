Dozens of left-wing demonstrators marched at noon (Friday) towards the town of Evyatar in Samaria, including MKs Yair Golan, Gaby Lasky, Mossi Raz (Meretz) and Ofer Cassif (Joint List).

The demonstrators fear that the outpost will win formal recognition with the approval of Defense Minister Benny Gantz and the Israeli government.

MK Mossi Raz of Meretz said that "Giving 'kosher' status to Evyatar is a reward for the criminals and rioters. We are proud to be here today with hundreds of Israelis who oppose violence and crime and support efforts for peace."

Hundreds of right-wing activists and Yeshiva students aranged a counter-protest on the opposite side of the interesction at Samaria's Tapuah Junction, which included lessons from prominent Rabbis and Yeshiva headmasters.

The head of the Shomron Regional Council, Yossi Dagan, commented: "Time and time again, far-left organizations come here to provoke tensions. Two weeks ago, their provocation ended in a serious incident by a left-wing activist who attacked an IDF officer. We stand here filled with love for Israel, and invite everyone from left and right alike to tun off Twitter and see the real Samaria."

Dagan called on the government to implement the agreement signed with residents of Evyatar. "I recommend the government not try to back out of this agreement. We wil return to Evyatar, both the Yeshiva and the families that lived there."

"Only one thing I do not understand, where are all the leftists with their promises?" Dagan added. "The EU will take back all the money. Where are you? We're waiting for you - keep shouting, keep cursing, keep swearing, and we will continue to build the Land of Israel. You will add hatred, and we will add love - the love of the land and the love of the people. "

Daniela Weiss, chairwoman of the Nahala movement, commented, "The many supporters who came to support the Evyatar Yeshiva join in the demand to immediately restablish the Yeshiva in Evyatar. The public will not be silent until the government fulfills its commitment and the Evyatar Yeshiva once again returns to Evyatar."

Zvi Sukkot, chairman of the Emunim movement and one of the founders of Evyatar, commented "Two hundred Jews, unapologetic and full of hope, gathered at Tapuah Junction. Evyatar will absolutely be rebuilt, and whoever joins in the effort will reap the rewards."