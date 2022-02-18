Warning sirens were sounded in northern Israel Friday just before noon.

The sirens were reported in the Upper Galilee, including towns near the Lebanese border such as Rosh Pina, and the southern Golan Heights.

The IDF said Friday afternoon that it is investigating the matter. The MDA has reported that no one was injured during the incident.

Later, an army spokesperson said that an unmanned aircraft had violated Israeli airspace Friday morning.

"Regarding the sounding of the warning siren: A small unmanned aircraft crossed into Israeli airspace from Lebanon. As a result of the violation, warning sirens were activated and the Iron Dome system fired interceptor missiles, with combat aircraft and helicopters scrambled. The details are being investigated."

On Thursday, Israeli defense forces shot down an unmanned aircraft operated by the Hezbollah terrorist organization which had crossed over into Israeli airspace from Lebanon.