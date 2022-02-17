Prime Minister Naftali Bennett announced Thursday night the end of the fifth wave and said that in the coming days the restrictions imposed on citizens will be lifted.

Bennett said: "At this good time, the omicron wave has broken. There is a steep decline in the number of serious and intubated patients. The strategy we have led, of an open economy throughout the waves, along with dozens of consistent actions against the virus - has brought the State of Israel, all of us, to be in the first place in growth in developed countries. This is a level we have not seen for 21 years, it is a great gift to the entire Israeli public."

According to the Prime Minister, '' As we were the first to act and close the sky with the onset of the wave, now we are gradually releasing the restrictions. Earlier today I had a discussion with the Minister of Health and a number of professionals, we will stop using the green passes and in the coming days we will announce further relief."

21,152 new coronavirus cases were diagnosed in the past day out of 111,273 tests which were performed. 886 patients are hospitalized in serious condition, 263 of whom are on ventilators. 9,710 people have died from the coronavirus in Israel since the start of the pandemic.