This past Shabbat I participated in a special Shabbaton. It was a "Parent's Shabbat" at the Hesder Yeshiva in Sderot. The Yeshiva was hosting the parents of students, who in one month's time, will join the IDF for beginning active duty, mostly to combat Hesder units. This was their opportunity to breathe the special atmosphere present and to meet the Rebbeim and Rosh Yeshiva.

As part of the staff, I was asked to speak. These are my words, perhaps relevant for all. It was taken straight and fresh from Fridays Daf Yomi, first sentence of Masechet Chagiga.

"At what age is a child obligated in fulfilling the Mitzvah of Aliya La'Regel (Pilgrimage) to the Temple Mount in Jerusalem? There is an argument on this (Chagigah 2a)

"Who is considered a minor? Whoever is incapable of riding on his father's shoulders and going up from Jerusalem to the Temple Mount; this is the opinion of Beit Shammai. Beit Hillel says, whoever is incapable of holding his father's hand and going up from Jerusalem to Temple Mount."

"Beit Hillel's opinion seems pretty simple. A minor must understand the basic aspects of this mitzvah, and be able to fulfill it. In this case, the physical pilgrimage is required by foot. The child must be able to walk on his own with his father's assistance.

"But how can we understand Beit Shamai's view? It seems that they are also required to physically participate in the pilgrimage, except by "feet" it means their father's feet. The father's feet replace the child's and by sitting on his shoulders, father and child are considered as one.

"Here, I'd like to suggest a deeper insight that may be hinted at here:

"The father and son symbolize and represent a parable to the generations: the father as the previous ones of our forefathers, and the son representing our current generation. Climbing up from Jerusalem to Temple Mount symbolize and hints to our yearning towards the Geula-- final Redemption, the Beit Hamikdash and getting closer to Hakadosh Baruch Hu.

Beit Shamai claims that we ride on the shoes and heritage of our forefathers, the previous generations. They are what enable us to climb up. In fact, we are like a "Nanas Al Gabay Anak"- a midget sitting on a giant. We are able to see farther than they could have (i.e., could they have seen the miraculous victory of the Six-Day War?!), although not because we are greater or taller, but because we sit on their shoulders and breathe in their heritage and Torah. They are the ones marching up. Daddy pick me up!.

Beit Hillel sees it differently. They claim that we must march by ourselves with our own feet. We climb independently. However, we have the benefit of our father's assistance in holding our hand, helping us, giving us Chizzuk while marching our ancient yet new path up to Har Habayit. Daddy give me your hand!

May we all merit sitting on our fathers' shoulders, holding his hand as well, and going up from Jerusalem to Har Habayit!