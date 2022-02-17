The Israel Police's Harel precinct held a ceremony today to recognize the Israel Dog Unit (IDU), a nonprofit specializing in search and rescue, for their assistance in locating not one, but two missing people.

The first was located on January 26, 2022, shortly before the arrival of a severe winter storm system in Israel. The victim, a 74-year-old woman diagnosed with dementia, was extracted from the forests surrounding the town of Mevaseret Tzion while suffering from extreme fatigue and early stages of hypothermia. It is estimated that had she not been found, she would not have survived the next twenty-four hours.

The second missing person was located on February 4, 2022, when an IDU cadaver dog located the body of a 20-year-old man who had gone missing several days previously near the town of Ein Rafah.

The ceremony was held in the presence of the precinct's senior staff, with the certificates awarded by precinct commander, Lt. Dakar Eshel. An IDU spokesperson commented that "We are proud of our contributions to the state and to society."