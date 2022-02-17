Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was condemned by opposition MPs in parliament on Wednesday after he accused a Jewish member of the Conservative Party of “standing with people who wave swastikas.”

Trudeau was being questioned by Conservative MP Melissa Lantsman, who represents the heavily Jewish Thornhill riding. Lantsman, the first Jewish woman elected as a Conservative MP and a descendant of Holocaust survivors, asked Trudeau about his invoking of emergency measures and the fact that he described participants in the trucker convoy in Ottawa and other areas of Canada as "very often misogynistic, racist, women-haters, science-deniers, the fringe."

Lantsman began by reading a quote that Trudeau said six years ago: “If Canadians are going to trust their government, their government needs to trust Canadians.”

She accused Trudeau of changing his tune during that time and being responsible for “[fanning] the flames of an unjustified national emergency" and asked, “When did the prime minister lose his way?”

Responding to Lantsman, Trudeau said: "Conservative Party members can stand with people who wave swastikas, they can stand with people who wave the Confederate flag.”

"We will choose to stand with Canadians who deserve to be able to get to their jobs, to be able to get their lives back. These illegal protests need to stop, and they will,” Trudeau said.

The opposition Conservative party members reacted in outrage, with the Speaker of the House of Commons Anthony Rota having to interject to restore calm to the chamber. Rota also chastised Trudeau to avoid using “inflammatory” language, Fox News reported.

Conservative MP Dane Lloyd denounced Trudeau for his accusatory statement: "Mr. Speaker, I've never seen such shameful and dishonorable remarks coming from this prime minister. My great-grandfather flew over 30 missions over Nazi Germany. My great-great-uncle's body lies at the bottom of the English Channel. There are members of this Conservative caucus who are the descendants of victims of the Holocaust.”

He added: "For the prime minister to accuse any colleague in this House of standing with a swastika is shameful. I'm giving the prime minister an opportunity. I'm calling on him to unreservedly apologize for this shameful remark," he said.

Lloyd asked Trudeau to apologize three times, but each time the prime minister ignored him.

He later tweeted that Trudeau’s words were “the most shameful thing I've ever seen.”

“Trudeau just accused Melissa Lantsman of standing with a swastika. Members of the Conservative Caucus have family who died in the Holocaust,” Lloyd said. “I demanded Trudeau apologize three times and he refused. Shame on him.”

Later in the session, Lantsman put forward a point of order demanding that Trudeau personally apologize to her.

"I am a strong Jewish woman and a member of this House and a descendant of Holocaust survivors,” she said. “[I’ve] never been singled out, and I've never been made to feel less… Except for today, when the prime minister accused me of standing with swastikas. I think he owes me an apology. I'd like an apology and I think he owes an apology to all members of this House."

Lantsman also commented about what occurred in a Twitter post, again demanding Trudeau personally apologize.

“I think the Prime Minister should think long and hard about his own history before singling out a Jewish Member of Parliament and falsely accusing me of standing with a swastika,” she wrote. “What a disgraceful statement unbecoming of anyone in public office – he owes me an apology.”