Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett praised the decision of the Australian government to blacklist all of Hamas as a terrorist organization

“I welcome Australia’s announcement that it's going to list Hamas as a terror group in its entirety, because that’s exactly what it is," Bennett said in a statement.

"Hamas has fired tens of thousands of rockets towards Israeli homes and schools, and it's responsible for the murder of many Israelis and the deaths of many Palestinians in Gaza.

"Hamas’ attempts to paint itself as “legitimate” are a farce. And they’re not fooling anyone. The world is growing to see Hamas for what it is: It's a radical Islamic group that targets innocent civilians, Israelis—mothers, fathers, children—and is dedicated to the destruction of Israel.

"I want to thank my friend, Prime Minister Scott Morrison, for the action he’s taking following our discussions on this matter. I also want to thank the Australian government and people, and everyone that's been involved in this meaningful step.

"You see, terrorists only understand strength. And I thank Australia for standing strong in the face of terror and for remaining a strong and true friend of Israel," Bennett concluded.

Australia announced earlier it would list all of Hamas as a terrorist organization, including its political arm.

Previously, only Hamas' military wing, Al-Qassam Brigades, was listed by Australia as a terrorist organization.

"The views of Hamas and the violent extremist groups listed today are deeply disturbing, and there is no place in Australia for their hateful ideologies," said Home Affairs Minister Karen Andrews.

"It is vital that our laws target not only terrorist acts and terrorists, but also the organizations that plan, finance and carry out these acts."

Under Australian law, anyone found holding membership of, recruiting, receiving training, or acquiring funds for a terrorist organization may face up to a quarter century in prison.