A group of yeshiva students who toured the area around the Homesh yeshiva were shocked when they discovered the remains of the Syrian anti-aircraft missile fired at Israel about a week and a half ago.

Parts of the anti-aircraft missile, which weighs about seven tons, were found near the settlement's pool with inscriptions in Russian, and an immediate report was forwarded to the security forces.

Samaria Regional Council chairman said that "the discovery of parts of the anti-aircraft missile in the Homesh settlement strengthens what they have claimed all these years about the strategic importance of the place and the importance of the army and state forces in the field."

"Today, more than ever, not only can the Homesh yeshiva not be evacuated, but the government must work to regulate the yeshiva and settlement there. It must act to repeal the Disengagement Law and allow a full return to Homesh and the communities of northern Samaria," Dagan said.

The Homesh yeshiva said in a statement: "For more than 17 years we have been in the field - studying and staying there. Over the years we have claimed that the destruction of northern Samaria and Gush Katif was a crime against the State of Israel. The missile found by the boys while studying is another reminder of the fact that we are surrounded by enemies at home and abroad who are fighting against the State of Israel and the Jews in general. Against all this, we will continue to hold on to Homesh and study there and will not allow the Israeli government to give a reward to the murderers."