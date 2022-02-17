Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett on Thursday met with a Democratic Congressional delegation led by House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) at the Prime Minister's Office in Jerusalem.

Also attending the meeting were US Ambassador to Israel Mike Herzog and US Ambassador to Israel Tom Nides.

Prime Minister Bennett stressed the warm ties between Israel and the US and the importance of bipartisan support for Israel.

Among the topics discussed at the meeting were the main strategic challenges facing the State of Israel, especially the Iranian nuclear issue.

Prime Minister Bennett thanked Speaker Pelosi for her support in advancing US funding for the Iron Dome, and emphasized the importance of completing the process as soon as possible.

"Nancy, thank you for initiating this visit," Bennett said. "I've heard wonderful feedback from everyone who has met you. I want to personally thank you for your ongoing support for Israel. We have a beautiful country here, pretty tough place, but with beautiful people. You've stood up for Israel. Your dad, may he rest in peace, stood up for the Jews in our darkest hour of history, when it wasn't easy to stand up for Jews. I want to thank you."