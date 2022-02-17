Oscar-winning movie star Jon Voight arrived in Israel to film in Samaria and while there, met with the head of the Samaria Regional Council, Yossi Dagan, as well as the director of the Samaria Film Foundation, Esther Alush.

Voight was accompanied by Chabad rabbis Rabbi Levi Yitzchak Kunin and Rabbi Chaim Kunin.

While standing on Har Bracha, Voight received a gift of a bottle of wine from the Har Bracha Winery, and he was deeply affected.

"Do you understand what's going on here?" he said.

"This is a prophecy of Jeremiah, over two thousand years ago; he prophecied that this area of the world would produce wine."

Voight was moved to tears, and hugged Yossi Dagan with emotion.