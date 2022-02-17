Top Israeli officials on Thursday praised Australia's recent decision to designate the entirety of Hamas as a terrorist organization.

In a statement, Defense Minister Benny Gantz (Blue and White) said: "Thank you to our Australian partners for designating the entirety of Hamas as a terrorist organization - including its political wing which plans, finances and conducts terror activities. Hamas targets civilians, threatens the State of Israel and holds Gaza residents hostage."

Foreign Minister Yair Lapid (Yesh Atid) responded: "I commend Australia for its important decision to declare the entirety of Hamas as a terrorist organization. This declaration will make joining or assisting Hamas a criminal offense in Australia."

"With this declaration, Australia joins the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, and others in recognizing the entirety of Hamas as a terrorist organization. This morning, I thanked the Australian Ambassador in Israel for this decision.

"The Ministry of Foreign Affairs is leading, together with additional partners, an international effort targeting terrorist organizations and Australia’s declaration is an important step in that effort. I thank the staff of the Israeli Embassy in Australia, the Strategic Affairs Division, and the Asia-Pacific Division for today’s achievement, which follows Australia’s declaration of the entirety of Hezbollah and Britain’s declaration of the entirety of Hamas as terrorist organizations in November 2021."