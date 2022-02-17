U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is currently in Israel, heading a Congressional delegation and holding a number of meetings with senior Israeli figures, including Israeli President Isaac Herzog, Knesset Speaker Michael Levy, Foreign Minister Yair Lapid, Minister of Defense Benny Gantz, Minister of Environmental Protection Tamar Zandberg, Minister of Transport and Road Safety and Chair of Labor Party Merav Michaeli, and Chair of Special Committee on Arab Society Affairs in the Knesset Mansour Abbas.

The delegation also received a briefing by the Israel Defense Forces and viewed the Iron Dome Missile Defense System at Palmachim Air Force Base, following which Pelosi issued the following statement:

“Today, our Congressional delegation met with officials at the highest levels of the Israeli government. In our meetings, we conveyed America’s ironclad commitment to the State of Israel and our partnership in advancing our mutual security, economic prosperity and democratic values. We repeatedly reaffirmed America's commitment to a just and enduring two-state solution that enhances stability and security for Israel, Palestinians and their neighbors.

“When we met with President Herzog, our delegation emphasized the unbreakable bond that exists between our nations rooted in our mutual security, our shared economic interests, our common values and our commitment to democracy.

“In our meeting with Speaker Levy, our delegation reaffirmed the importance of the long-standing relationship between the Knesset and the Congress. We agreed that our continued cooperation between the House and the Knesset will be crucial in all of the challenges and opportunities that our nations face.

“In discussions with Foreign Minister Lapid and with Defense Minister Gantz, our delegation expressed the unwavering support of the Congress for Israel’s security and regional stability. We also discussed how our nations are together in the fight against terrorism posed by Iran – both in its proximity to Israel, which is a responsibility to us all, and its nuclear development, which is a global threat.

“While meeting with Minister Zandberg, our delegation addressed the global threats posed by the climate crisis to public health, economic security and national security, as well as how our nations can continue our work together to combat this crisis and advance the clean energy industries of the future. While meeting with Minister Michaeli, we discussed the importance in building infrastructure and transportation regionally, environmentally and with equity.

“In discussions with Chairman Mansour Abbas, our delegation reiterated America’s unyielding commitment to a two-state solution that advances peace, security and prosperity for the Palestinian people and neighbors in the region.

“At Palmachim Air Force Base, our delegation received a briefing by the Israel Defense Forces and viewing of the Iron Dome Missile Defense System. We conveyed that in September, the House with strong bipartisan passed H.R. 5323 in further support of Iron Dome.

“In the coming days, our delegation will continue our discussions on how the United States and Israel will remain laser-focused on advancing security, economy and governance in meetings with Israeli and Palestinian civic organizations.”