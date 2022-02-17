Australia announced on it would list all of Hamas as a terrorist organization, including its political arm.

Previously, only Hamas' military wing, Al-Qassam Brigades, was listed by Australia as a terrorist organization.

"The views of Hamas and the violent extremist groups listed today are deeply disturbing, and there is no place in Australia for their hateful ideologies," said Home Affairs Minister Karen Andrews.

"It is vital that our laws target not only terrorist acts and terrorists, but also the organizations that plan, finance and carry out these acts."

Under Australian law, anyone found holding membership of, recruiting, receiving training, or acquiring funds for a terrorist organization may face up to a quarter century in prison.

Israel's Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked (Yamina) tweeted, "I congratulate Australia's Home Affairs Minister and the Australian government for their announcement that Hamas and all its branches will be declared as a terrorist organization, following a recent and identical announcement regarding Hezbollah."

"Australia has once again chosen to be on the right side of history."

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett tweeted, "I welcome the news that Australia will list Hamas as a terrorist organization in its entirety."

"Thank you to my friend [Australian Prime Minister] Scott Morrison for following through on our dialogue on this important matter.

"This is another important step in the global fight against terrorism."