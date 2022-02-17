Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah claimed on Wednesday that the terrorist organization has the ability within Lebanon to convert thousands of rockets into precision missiles and to produce drones, Reuters reports.

"We have been producing drones in Lebanon for a long time, and whoever wants to buy them, submit an order," Nasrallah said in a televised speech to followers.

He added that Hezbollah was able to transform standard rockets into precision missiles with the cooperation of "experts from the Islamic Republic of Iran". Such production had been spurred by Israel's increased use of drone technology, he said.

Israel has not commented on Nasrallah’s comments, which come a week after Defense Minister Benny Gantz signed a seizure order for three Lebanese companies that maintain trade relations on an ongoing basis with Hezbollah, and provide them with equipment used for the precision project.

This order is part of the Defense Minister's directive to tighten economic pressure on the precision project in Lebanon, and joins a seizure order signed by the Defense Minister last August against a similar company.

Nasrallah is believed to have been hiding in a bunker since the 2006 Second Lebanon War, though he has denied that fact, as has his daughter.

The Hezbollah leader addresses supporters via video from time to time and usually takes advantage of those opportunities to threaten Israel. A year ago, he said that "we are not interested in a confrontation or a war, but if war is imposed on us, we will fight."