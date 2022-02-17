A senior US official said on Wednesday that Russia has added as many as 7,000 troops near the Ukraine border in recent days, contrary to claims by President Vladimir Putin that troops would be pulled back.

The US official, who was quoted by The Associated Press, said there has been a marked increase in false claims by Russians, including reports of unmarked graves of civilians allegedly killed by the Ukrainian Armed Forces, statements that the U.S. and Ukraine are developing biological or chemical weapons, and claims the West is funneling in guerrillas.

The official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, did not provide underlying evidence.

While a feared Russian invasion of Ukraine on Wednesday did not materialize, the United States and its allies maintain that the threat remains strong.

Russia has massed about 150,000 troops east, north and south of Ukraine, according to Western estimates. Moscow denies it has any plans to invade, and this week announced a pullback of some forces and weapons.

On Tuesday, US President Joe Biden warned the Russian people against waging a "bloody, destructive war" in Ukraine.

"To the citizens of Russia, you are not our enemy," he said. "And I do not believe you want a bloody destructive war against Ukraine, a country and the people with whom you share such deep ties of family history and culture."

"We should give the diplomacy every chance to succeed, and I believe there are real ways to address our respective security concerns," he said. "The United States has put on the table concrete idea to establish a security environment in Europe. We're proposing new arms control measures, new transparency measures, new strategic stability measures. These measures will apply to all parties, NATO and Russia alike."

Meanwhile on Wednesday, Lieutenant General Sir Jim Hockenhull, Britain’s Chief of Defense Intelligence, said Russia is continuing to move forces towards the border with Ukraine.

“We have not seen evidence that Russia has withdrawn forces from Ukraine’s borders. Contrary to their claims, Russia continues to build up military capabilities near Ukraine,” he said.