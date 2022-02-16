Iran's top nuclear negotiator, Ali Bagheri Kani, said on Wednesday that an agreement between Iran and world powers is closer than ever.

"After weeks of intensive talks, we are closer than ever to an agreement; nothing is agreed until everything is agreed, though," he said, according to Reuters.

France said earlier that a decision on salvaging Iran's 2015 nuclear deal with world powers was just days away and it was now up to Tehran to make the political choice.

The talks to revive the 2015 deal with Iran on its nuclear program resumed in Vienna several days ago.

Iran has gradually scaled back its compliance with the 2015 nuclear deal it signed with world powers in response to former US President Donald Trump’s withdrawal from the agreement in May of 2018.

However, it has held several rounds of indirect talks with the US on reviving the deal. The talks are being mediated by the remaining five countries that are party to the deal.

Negotiators from the three European countries involved in the negotiations recently said the talks are reaching their final stage and now require political input.

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi said earlier this week that an agreement to revive the 2015 nuclear deal with world powers was "at hand", but insisted that sanctions be "truly lifted".