Youth Raz Danan responded to an incident during which Deputy Economy Minister Yair Golan of Meretz called him "a danger to Israel's security."

Golan had arrived to hold a political discussion with twelfth-grade students from Nesher Comprehensive High School. During the discussion, Danan said that, in his opinion, the citizenship of Arab terrorists should be revoked.

Danan told Channel 12: "We were at a seminar in Jerusalem on Zionism and religion, part of which was a political discussion held at the hostel, where Yair Golan came in. He spoke inappropriately. Especially toward me. He asked me if I was the prime minister, what would I do with the situation of the Arabs in the country, I told him my opinion on the matter. He said I was a danger to Israel's security. As soon as he said that, I got up and left the hall."

"When I left, the coordinator followed me and sent me home. They said I did not respect the event. I was kicked out because I said my opinion in front of a woman who is from the political left and a good friend of Yair Golan. And that is what is wrong. Because here, the whole matter of democracy in the country has been harmed, aside from the personal aspect that I was hurt by MK Yair Golan, because it was really hurtful," Danan added.

In a post written by Raz on Facebook, he wondered: "Was it right to send me home because I voiced my opinions? And was the statement of MK Yair Golan (you are a danger to Israel's security) just and correct to say to a youth before enlistment, and to a youth in general?"