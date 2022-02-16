Following dozens of inquiries received by his office, Minister of Diaspora Nachman Shai on Wednesday asked Prime Minister Bennett to change the guidelines for entry into Israel.

"Children over the age of one, who do not have Israeli citizenship, are required to prove vaccination and / or recovery in order to enter Israel. This prevents families of Jews and non-Jews from coming to Israel with their children, since no vaccine is available worldwide for children under five." Minister Shai wrote.

"In preparation for Passover, I call on you to open the gates of entry into Israel and immediately allow any family wishing to do so to gather around the Seder table in Israel. We must establish an outline that will allow entry into Israel and ensure public health at the same time."

The Minister wants to remove the existing barriers and update the entry guidelines for Israel, so that they will allow anyone who wants to arrive before Passover to prepare from now.