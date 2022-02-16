The State Attorney's Office on Wednesday night published the full findings of the investigation into the alleged hacking of phones in the Netanyahu cases.

The office's response indicates that an irregularity was found regarding hacking into the phone of State Witness Shlomo Filber. "In Filber's case, the system was activated and extracted products for a little over a day. These products, the messages and records of calls received as a result of operating the system within this time frame, were examined by a Sigint producer from the research unit, who classified a few products as relevant."

"According to the investigation, in addition to extracting the products in accordance with the court order, the system performed certain actions, including copying the contact list and copying a number of additional items of information that were stored in Filber's cell phone, which were not explicitly specified in the request for the court order."

The prosecution also wrote that "at the end of the investigation, all the products were classified by the investigating unit as irrelevant. The request to protect these orders and their products, at the stage of issuance of the immunity certificate, was approved after examination of the prosecution."

In the reply, it was argued that the irregularity in question had no effect on Netanyahu's trial. "Contrary to what is alleged, in the case before us a technological system was used to a very limited extent for the purpose of implementing judicial orders for wiretapping of communication between computers. In fact, products were obtained through the system with respect to only one factor, for a very short period of time."

"The use of the software was made after the issuance of an order signed by the president of a district court. Although for the purposes of fulfilling the order extra details were collected, the products extracted through the activity carried out by the system were found to be irrelevant, no 'investigation material' was extracted from them, and in any event no use was made of the products within the framework of the investigation."

"In view of the findings of the police investigation, the prosecution's position is that it is right and proper to continue hearing the evidence in the Thousands cases as usual, and there is no reason to postpone the continuation of the trial," the prosecutor's office ruled.