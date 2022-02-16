This young bachur, who is meant to get married in less than two months, shares his difficult life as an orphan, in which he lost both parents, one after the other. Now, just before his wedding, he is crying out for help, and we - we need to wipe away his tears

He's a young bachur, in the prime of his life, who should be learning Torah diligently and involving himself in avodas Hashem without unnecessary obstacles. Yet instead, Nosson has known pain, anguish, loss, and orphanhood. His parents, who were ba'alei teshuvah, left this world one after the other. His mother passed away first, about three years ago, but then, about half a year ago, his father also left this world, leaving Nosson and his brothers alone - with no help, with no support.

Please Help Nosson!

Nosson went through indescribably difficult years, yet did everything he could to help his devastated family. He barely knew what a night was- let alone a day. He ran around for days on end trying to help his family survive this unspeakable difficulty -of losing both parents.

Now, b'sha'ah tovah u'mutzlachas, Nosson is engaged to be married. His challenges are still there- they're not running away…He's currently trying to manage this stage in his life as well. Instead of going around happy in anticipation of his upcoming simcha, he cries night and day. He can't sleep. And it's for one reason only: he hasn't a penny for the wedding expenses which have fallen on his young shoulders.

With no other option, he's turning to you. Yes, you, who are reading these lines. Try to imagine what he must be feeling- a young bachur who needs to appear in front of the cameras and explain what he's going through and how hard it is for him. Try for a moment to imagine his terrible predicament- he's alone in the world; no father, no mother, no grandfather, no grandmother, no uncles, no aunts. Alone.

With tears flowing freely, he speaks about his heartbreaking orphanhood, about his parents who are no longer here, and mainly about his upcoming wedding, which is coming ever closer, and he has nothing to pay its expenses. "I don't have money for anything. Not for new clothes, not for the hall, not for catering, not for the household supplies, not for gifts for the kallah- nothing!"

We need to be there for him, to insure that he can get married like everyone else. True, he has neither parents nor family, but at least we can be his family. Come- he needs us. Let's all help him to get married- we need to be there for him.

Please contribute now