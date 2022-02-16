Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett is leaning towards gradual removal of the restrictions placed on the economy during the Omicron wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, with the aim to complete the process by March 1.

According to Channel 12 News, on Thursday a professional discussion on the issue will be held, and the Prime Minister has already made up his mind to begin gradually eliminating the coronavirus restrictions.

During the first stage, which may begin as early as next week, Bennett intends to fully reopen Israel to tourists. Children will be allowed entry, allowing tourist families in together. Later, the Green Pass will be eliminated for events and conferences.

The current plan for schools, as well as the requirement that masks be worn indoors, will continue to remain in effect, but they will also be re-evaluated in another week.

In the coming days, Bennett will hold an in-depth meeting on Israel's management of the Omicron wave, and examine which decisions were good ones and which could have been improved, ahead of preparations for the management of future waves.