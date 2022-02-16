On Wednesday morning, Intelligence Minister Elazar Stern (Yesh Atid) called for increased cooperation, including the creation of a horizon scanning network across the region, as the Israeli Ministry of Intelligence opened its exhibition at the Dubai Expo.

“We would like to suggest the building of national horizon scanning mechanisms, like the ones which already exist in several countries in the world, and then connect them to each other to form a regional horizon scanning network,” Minister Stern said, introducing the new intelligence exhibition at the Israeli pavilion in the Expo. “Building a regional horizon scanning network will make horizon scanning more effective, widen cooperation, and improve relations between participating countries. This is our aim.”

Israel’s Ministry of Intelligence is at the forefront of a mechanism aimed at identifying emerging global trends - from technologies, value and supply chains to pandemics, medicine, climate change, and water and food security, in order to provide strategic early warning and buy time for decision-making and preparation.

A delegation from the Ministry of Intelligence explained what Israel is doing and working on in the field of horizon scanning and how it can assist the United Arab Emirates and potentially other nations in the region prepare better for unexpected future events.

“I would like to discuss with my colleagues and counterparts how together we can face the future, to safeguard the future of our world in general and our region in particular,” Minister Stern said. “Many of these threats know no boundaries and don’t care about a person or a community’s nationality, religion, ethnicity or gender. The coronavirus pandemic shows us that such threats can be sometimes more dangerous and costly in lives and in socio-economic terms than conventional military threats.”

“In addition, the climate crisis is already demonstrating that an action in one part of the world can have a devastating reaction on the other side of the planet. These crises, which are devastating the way we live, work, and interact, are demanding regional and global approaches.”