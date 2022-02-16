Nancy Pelosi at the plenum hall of the Knesset

Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz (Blue and White) and Transportation Minister Merav Michaeli (Labor) met Wednesday with a delegation of Democratic members of the House of Representatives, led by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

The American delegation included U.S. Ambassador to Israel Tom Nides, Rep. Adam Schiff, Rep. Ted Deutch, Rep. Barbara Lee, Rep. Bill Keating, Rep. Eric Swalwell, Rep. Ro Khanna and Rep. Andy Kim. On the Israeli side, Minister Gantz was joined by Minister of Immigration and Absorption Pnina Tamano-Shata, Ambassador Michael Herzog, MK Ruth Wasserman and Director of the Policy and POL-MIL Bureau Zohar Palti.

During the discussion, Gantz emphasized the unique and strategic bond between the United States and Israel, and thanked Speaker Pelosi for her steadfast support for the security of the State of Israel.

Gantz discussed the most pressing security challenges that Israel faces, starting with Iran’s nuclear ambitions and its regional aggression. Minister Gantz also emphasized the critical need for Israel’s security superiority in order to seek peace with its neighbors.

Minister Gantz stressed the importance of expanding and deepening normalization and peace agreements in the region. He also emphasized his commitment to continue working with the Palestinian Authority.

Pelosi also met with Minister Merav Michaeli, discussing transportation as a tool for regional development across the Middle East, about the renewal of the Labor Party and about other issues of national importance.