The National Communications Centre (NCC) CEO, His Excellency Mr. Yousif Mohammed Al-Binkhalil, signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the CEO of i24NEWS Mr. Frank Melloul, alongside the visit of the Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett to the Kingdom of Bahrain.

Al-Binkhalil affirmed that the MoU comes as part of the NCC’s priorities to enhance ties with various media organizations in support of National Communications Strategies.

The NCC CEO commended the expertise of i24NEWS in the field. He explained that the MoU will enhance the cooperation between the NCC and i24NEWS in the exchange of news and media content, as well as broadcast technology.

For his part, the CEO of i24NEWS, Frank Melloul expressed his approval in signing this MoU with the NCC. He affirmed that this historic cooperation constitutes another stage in the network’s growth as a channel determined to cover events in the region with utmost professionalism.