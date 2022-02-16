In a stunning performance in the midst of Jewish Disability Awareness, Acceptance, and Inclusion Month (JDAIM), Special in Uniform’s (SIU) musical band starred at the ceremony honoring Brigadier General Orly Markman.

Markman has just been named President of the Israel Defense Forces Court of Appeals, the military equivalent of Chief Justice of the Supreme Court. At the ceremony, Markman was promoted to the rank of major general, making her the third woman ever to hold this coveted rank.

Israeli President Isaac Herzog invited Special in Uniform’s musical band to perform at Markman’s inauguration ceremony, and in a stirring performance that brought tears to the eyes of more than one military warrior, these special soldiers chose to sing the song ‘Shavim’ (Equal).

Special in Uniform Band is comprised of a group of talented musicians from the IDF’s pioneering Special in Uniform program. An affiliate of JNF-USA, Special in Uniform incorporates young men and women with autism and mild physical or mental disabilities into the Israel Defense Forces and helps prepare them for a career following army service. The program offers adolescents with special needs training and skills that empower them to integrate long-term into Israeli society and the workforce by accentuating the unique talents of each participant and placing him or her into an appropriate setting within the IDF.

In the past decade, thousands of young citizens with physical and mental disabilities have contributed their part to Israel’s military. Over the years, Special In Uniform enrollment has soared from 50 to 1,000 participants in 45 army bases around the country, with a long waiting list. It has proven successful in dissolving societal barriers and stereotypes and fostering inclusion and acceptance of diversity. The experience doesn’t only culminate with military service, but has permanent benefits, as well. Discharged SIU soldiers enter the workplace with invaluable skills and expertise, and companies and authorities around Israel, ranging from municipal offices to Intel, seek them out. Two years ago, a delegation even arrived from the USA to Israel to learn about the program and seek means of adapting it to the United States’ Armed Forces.

“Special in Uniform is a phenomenal, life-changing program for kids with disabilities. It’s an experience that empowers them with invaluable skills and knowledge, and even more important, imbues special kids with confidence in themselves and their abilities,” describes Lt. Col. (Res.) Tiran Attia, SIU Director.

“In Israel, military service is especially meaningful for all SIU soldiers because it brings them into the center of mainstream society like their siblings and friends. But it is also just the beginning: Our goal is to help mold a society that welcomes all people with different capabilities and encourages each individual to realize his or her potential by integrating into the mainstream,” says Alan Wolk, Chair of the SIU Board of Governors.

The poignant song sung by SIU Band at Markman’s inauguration highlights this yearning of young people with disabilities. “You are white/ I am black/ I’m in dark/You’re in light that warms like a mother / who cares for you/ You are small/I am big/ I want to/You can/Sing, forge ahead/To be complete among men/Maybe one day we will become equal/ You will be my stream and I will be your days/ And flow together to no end…”

As the song reached its final notes, President Herzog and his wife Michal, along with Israel's Defense Minister Benny Gantz (Blue and White), IDF Chief of Staff Aviv Kochavi, and Supreme Court Chief Justice Esther Hayut rose from their seats and embraced and congratulated the soldiers who had sung so expressively, conveying the feelings and hopes of thousands of Israelis with disabilities, young and old, who yearn for acceptance in society.

Attia adds, “This song was especially apropos now, in the midst of Jewish Disability Awareness, Acceptance, and Inclusion Month. We’re so proud to see Special in Uniform’s story taking flight and making waves around the world. We’ve already met with delegations from several countries around the world, including the U.S., that are seeking to learn and adapt this revolutionary program to meet the needs of their citizens. When these fantastic kids show us who they are and what they can do, they empower both those on the spectrum and others around them.”

After the musical performance Kobi Gideon / GPO