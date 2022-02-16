A delegation of US lawmakers visited the Knesset Wednesday morning, kicking off a three-country tour which is also set to include Germany and Britain.

The delegation, headed by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (CA), includes a number of senior House members, all from the Democratic Party: Adam Schiff (CA), Ted Deutch (FL), Barbara Lee (CA), Bill Keating (MA), Eric Swalwell (CA), Ro Khanna (CA), and Andy Kim (NJ).

Ahead of their departure, Pelosi said the delegation would meet with Israeli leaders, focusing discussions on the two-state solution and regional security in the Middle East.

During the visit Wednesday, Pelosi met with her Israeli counterpart, Knesset Speaker Mickey Levy (Yesh Atid).

Speaking in Hebrew, at a joint press conference, Levy lauded Pelosi for “her uncompromising struggle” on behalf of Israel’s security.

“This special trip symbolizes the warm ties between our two countries," said Levy. “Our mutual friendship is built not only on political, economic, or security interests, but on rich democratic values.”

"For many years, you worked to ensure our right to defend our citizens, and you stand by our side during the most difficult times, as we saw last year during the conflict with Hamas in Gaza."

"Israel couldn't ask for a better friend than you."

In he remarks following Levy's, Pelosi called Israel the "greatest political achievement of the 20th century."

“For many decades, [Biden] has had a long-term commitment to Israel, and that is reflected in his policies as President of the United States.”

“The greatest political achievement of the 20th century was the establishment of the State of Israel. I am very proud that America is Israel’s oldest ally.”