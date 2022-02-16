For the second time in less than 24 hours, an earthquake was felt early Wednesday morning in northern Israel.

The Israel Police said the earthquake measured at 3.1 on the Richter scale. According to the statement, a few dozen calls were made to the Israel Police 100 hotline, and that no injuries or damages have been reported so far.

The epicenter of the earthquake was 14 kilometers northeast of Beit She'an.

On Tuesday evening, a magnitude 3.5 earthquake was felt in the north of the country.

The Geological Survey reported that the earthquake occurred at 8:54 p.m. and its epicenter was 15 kilometers northeast of Beit She'an.

Earlier this month, a magnitude 5.4 earthquake occurred in Cyprus and was also felt in Israel. There were no reports of injuries or damages.

A week and a half before that, residents of northern Israel reported feeling an earthquake.

According to reports, the earthquake was felt in Tiberias, Tzfat, Yavne'el, Haifa, and the Krayot.

The quake, which measured at 4.1 magnitude, was felt in Jordan as well as in Israel. Its epicenter was reported to be south of the Kinneret (Sea of Galilee).

A day later, a magnitude 3.5 earthquake was again felt in Israel.

There were no injuries or damages in either earthquake.