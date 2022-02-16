Republican senators on Tuesday introduced their own sanctions package to deter Russian President Vladimir Putin from invading Ukraine, CNN reports.

The GOP-led sanctions package comes after weeks of failed negotiations between bipartisan senators. Senators could not agree on whether to include sanctions that deal with the controversial Nord Stream 2 pipeline. The Republican proposal could be a negotiating tactic to get Democrats to reopen discussions on a bipartisan sanctions package.

The proposed Republican sanctions package, introduced as the Never Yielding Europe's Territory (NYET) Act, would "mandate sanctions" on the Nord Stream 2 project "without a waiver should Russia invade," a release about the Act said.

The bill would sanction Putin's "cronies, enablers and major banks," and it would provide $500 million in Foreign Military Financing for Ukraine. Out of the $500 million, $250 million of that would be "emergency funding," and $100 million would be for "emergency lethal assistance for critical capabilities like air defense, anti-armor and anti-ship capabilities."

The proposed funding in this bill would be in addition to funding the US government has already given to Ukraine.

The package would also double US "funding for US military exercises in Europe," and it would create a new State Department Foreign Military Financing program for Eastern Europe to "help European allies strengthen their own defensive capabilities," the release said.

Sen. Tim Kaine, a Democrat from Virginia who serves on the Senate Armed Services Committee, said he was disappointed senators had not come to a bipartisan agreement on a sanctions package.

Last month, Senator Bob Menendez (D-NJ) and Jim Risch (R-ID), the top senators on the Foreign Relations Committee, expressed confidence they could pass "massive" sanctions against Russia if it invades Ukraine.

Menendez said at the time that lawmakers are putting together "the mother of all sanctions" packages against Russia.

President Joe Biden has warned Putin that an attack on Ukraine would be met with severe economic consequences for Moscow.

The President has said that he would consider personally sanctioning Putin if Russia invades Ukraine.