The Council of Religious Scholars of “Palestine” is calling on Muslim clerics and preachers to dedicate this coming Friday to supporting the people of “Palestine” in the wake of “the occupation's” attempts to evict them from their land and homes in the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood of Jerusalem and from “the West Bank”.

A statement from the Council on Tuesday said the demolition of the homes of Palestinian Arab residents is a "crime" that the Islamic nation must act against and thwart it.

The Council praised the "heroic" Palestinian residents who cling to the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood of Jerusalem and oppose evictions from their homes.

It called to bring the issue of Sheikh Jarrah to the forefront of the agenda of the media, in the face of the escalation of Israeli "aggression" against the Palestinians, to use slogans for "freedom and human rights" and to condemn the international community's hypocrisy when it comes to the Palestinian issue.