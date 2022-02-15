The world is watching pensively as Russia prepares to invade the Ukraine. Many Jews have been left wondering, with war on the horizon, what will become of the Ukrainian Jewish community.

As is, there is considerable antisemitism toward the many religious Jews who live near the city of Uman. Looting and chaos have already begun to break out throughout the country, and many are feeling unsafe for themselves and for their children.

Rabbi Paysach Krohn released a video message today on behalf of the Ukrainian Jewish population, saying that “the world is really frightened,” and that “the Jews are in potential danger.”

An emergency security fund has been opened to raise money for security guards for the Jewish community’s shuls. The ability to pray safely would be the bare minimum in protection. The cost of guards is far beyond the budget of the community, which generally lives very simply. With the safety of innocent Jewish families on the line, they are desperate to gather all the help they can get.

