Opposition Leader and former premier Benjamin Netanyahu is on the cusp of having enough support for the Likud and its allies to form a new government if new elections were held today, according to a poll released Tuesday.

The poll, conducted by Direct Polls, found that if new elections were held today, the Likud would gain six additional seats, rising from 30 mandates won in last year’s election to 36 seats total, making it not only the largest party in the Knesset, but more than twice as largest as its nearest rival.

Yesh Atid, by contrast, would retain its 17 seats – marking a decline of two mandates since the previous Direct Polls survey was conducted in late November 2021.

Among the haredi factions, Shas held steady at nine seats, while United Torah Judaism retained its seven seats.

The Joint Arab List, which currently has six seats, gained one seat, rising to seven mandates, mirroring the results of November’s survey. The United Arab List, however, fell by one seat from November, down from six seats to five. The UAL won four seats in 2021, barely crossing the 3.25% electoral threshold.

On the Left, the Labor party is projected to retain its seven seats, with Meretz falling to five seats.

The Religious Zionist Party alliance with Otzma Yehudit and Noam continues to gain ground, rising from six seats in the 2021 election and seven seats in November’s poll to eight seats in Tuesday’s survey.

Yamina, by contrast, barely cleared the electoral threshold with four seats, down from the seven it won in 2021.

Yisrael Beytenu fell to six seats in the poll, while the New Hope faction again fell below the electoral threshold, receiving just 2.9% of the votes cast in the survey.

The Netanyahu bloc as a whole received a total of 60 seats, one shy of an outright majority, compared to 50 seats for the Left-Arab bloc, and 10 seats for right-of-center parties aligned with the coalition government.

The parties which make up the coalition fell from 61 seats currently to 53 in the poll.